Thailand adds more holidays to boost tourism and stimulate the economy

The Cabinet has approved 4 special holidays in the second and third quarters of next year, effectively creating additional long weekends to help boost tourism and stimulate the economy.

The Cabinet approved the 4 special holidays for 2022 for the Fridays of 15 July, 29 July, 14 October, and 31 December, as an economic measure to boost tourism.







Deputy Government Spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul said the long weekends will encourage more people to travel, helping to stimulate the tourism sector that was severely hit by the pandemic.

While these 4 special holidays will be effective across the country, the Cabinet has not decided whether to announce more regional holidays similar to the ones announced for this year.



The Cabinet has also declared 28 December the eastern region’s 2021 regional holiday, celebrating King Taksin Day. This holiday will be observed in 8 eastern provinces, namely Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, Trat, Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, and Sa Kaeo. (NNT)



























