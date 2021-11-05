‘Thailand Pass’ receives over 65,000 applications since Nov 1 reopening

More than 65,000 people have submitted their application for Thailand Pass in just 4 days since the country’s reopening. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it had already approved this electronic entry document to almost 13,000 people ahead of their visits.

Mr. Tanee Sangrat, Director General of the Department of Information and Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), said the MFA received 65,338 Thailand Pass applications from 1 November until 8 a.m. of 4 November, with 12,607 applications approved within the same period.







The spokesman said the ministry has acknowledged some issues with the system, mostly due to external interferences. He said the MFA is now working with the Digital Government Development Agency to constantly improve the system, with the latest feature being the official support on mobile devices.

Thailand Pass is a new web-based system for eligible visitors to apply for their entry documents prior to travel.



Visitors and returning Thai nationals can now apply for Thailand Pass by visiting http://tp.consular.go.th/. They can fill in personal information and upload their health documents there.

Mr. Tanee said the MFA is working to provide detailed information on the current entry protocols, as well as answers to frequently asked questions. This information is available on the MFA’s website. (NNT)



























