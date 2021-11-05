‘Blockchain Thailand Genesis 2021 – The Era of Metaverse and Digital Asset’ to be held on Nov 27

Blockchain technology is one of the hot topics in business, and the Thai Digital Asset Association is organizing a seminar this month to spread knowledge about blockchain technology and digital assets among people in the public and private sectors.







Thai Digital Asset Association President Suppakrit Bunsat said creating understanding about blockchain and digital assets for people in the public and private sectors would prepare Thailand for growth that was based on new technologies. For this purpose, his association was organizing “Blockchain Thailand Genesis 2021: The Era of Metaverse and Digital Asset” on November 27, with hopes of stimulating interest and spreading the correct understanding about blockchain technology and digital assets. The association also hoped the event would encourage the application of blockchain technology in businesses in Thailand.



Speakers at the event will discuss Bitcoin, prospects of institutional investors making investments in cryptocurrency, using digital assets and blockchain technology to increase opportunities for Thailand’s digital industry, decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens, and gaming.







The event will be held on the Gather Town platform, where participants can meet up and converse in real-time using avatars and a top-down 2D interface. Cameras and microphones are supported, much like other virtual meeting platforms.

Those interested in attending may find additional information at www.facebook.com/blockchainthailandevent. (NNT)



























