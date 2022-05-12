Thailand adds cannabis treatments to Universal Healthcare Coverage program

Three traditional cannabis-based medicines have been included in the government’s gold card scheme as additional hospital treatment options.

National Health Security Office (NHSO) Secretary-General Jadet Thammathataree said the NHSO board meeting has approved three cannabis-based treatments to be added to the Universal Healthcare Coverage program. Thai traditional medicine units at hospitals will provide the medicines free-of-charge to gold card members.



The three treatments include 1) ya kae lom kae sen, a medicine that promotes good sleep and increases food intake 2) ya suk sai yat, which aids in the treatment of paralysis, and 3) ya thamlai phra sumeru, which reduces muscular pain and limb numbness.







Cannabis oil has also been approved by the NHSO as a treatment for cancer, Parkinson’s disease, and epilepsy patients.

The NHSO advises gold card members to contact officials on its official website https://www.nhso.go.th/ or call the 1330 hotline for more information. (NNT)

































