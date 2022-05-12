Thailand’s Consumer Protection Board to question Lazada

The Office of the Consumer Protection Board is ordered to find if the online commerce platform Lazada violated any law regarding its controversial advertisement.

Prime Minister’s Office Minister Anucha Nakasai said he ordered the office to quickly investigate the issue and take legal action if the operator violated any law.



He was responding to a controversial advertisement from Lazada which caused conflicts among users of social media. The advertisement showed two women discussing Lazada’s special product discounts and one of them pretended to be wheelchair-bound.

It might violate Section 22 of the Consumer Protection Act which prohibited any advertisement that was unfair to consumers or had a message which damaged society, Mr Anucha said.







The advertisement could be considered as threatening national culture and creating disunity among people, he said.

The Office of the Consumer Protection Board sent its written order on May 6 for representatives of Lazada to clarify the issue. (TNA)
































