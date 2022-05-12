Thailand to take legal action against URLs sharing offensive Lazada advertisement

Authorities have petitioned for a court decision to block access to 42 YouTube, Twitter and Facebook internet addresses that shared a controversial advertisement for online shopping platform Lazada.

According to Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn, the advertisement created by online influencers Nara Aniwat and Thidaporn Chaokuwiang has been deemed offensive to the Royal Family, along with people with disabilities.



Chaiwut told reporters that the ministry and the Technology Crime Suppression Division are jointly working to collect evidence and additional information in order to take action against any online platform or website that produces or distributes content considered offensive to the monarchy and the disabled.

The minister added that requests have been made to the 42 sites to immediately remove the advertisement in question or face legal action.







Chaiwut also urged advertising agencies, influencers, and public relations firms to strictly adhere to appropriate codes of ethics so as to ensure that their advertisements are neither illegal nor unethical.

Additionally, he suggested that Lazada use artificial intelligence or develop an algorithm for detecting and disabling objectionable advertisements, as well as preventing similar incidents in the future. (NNT)

































