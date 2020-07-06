Thai workers, masseuse from Kuwait contracted COVID-19

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration reported five new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 who returned from Kuwait.







The total of confirmed cases rose to 3,195. One earlier detected patient recovered over the past 24 hours and raised the total recovery cases to 3,072. Sixty-five patients were at hospitals and there was not a new death.







The five new cases consisted of four male workers aged 34, 46, 48 and 51 and a 37-year-old masseuse.

They arrived in Thailand on June 29 on the same flight that carried five earlier confirmed cases.

They were quarantined in Bangkok. Three of them tested positive for COVID-19 on July 2 and two others did on July 5. All of them were asymptomatic. (TNA)











