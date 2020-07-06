COVID lab set up at Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Thailand

A laboratory was set up at Suvarnabhumi airport for 90-minute COVID-19 tests on visitors.

The management of the airport and the Public Health Ministry installed the laboratory for PCR tests for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) that are 95% accurate and show results in 90 minutes.







Suvarnabhumi airport director Sutheerawat Suwannawat said the laboratory would serve the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand’s decision to ease international travel restrictions.



Fourteen PCR test devices were installed and capable of testing up to 200 people a day. Areas near Gates D3 and D4 of the passenger terminal were reserved to be waiting areas for visitors to wait for test results.

Each visitor will pay 3,000 baht for the test. Diplomats are exempted from the fee. After passing the tests, visitors will not be quarantined for 14 days but will be escorted by medical personnel. (TNA)











