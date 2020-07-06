Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs set direction after COVID-19

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs discussed with a joint committee of representatives of the private sector and other governmental agencies, comprising the Ministry of Finance, Bank of Thailand, Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council, Thailand Board of Investment, Office of the Eastern Special Development Zone Policy Committee, Neighboring Countries Economic Development Cooperation (Public Organization), Office of Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion, and the Export-Import Bank of Thailand to set the direction of economic diplomacy with Lower Mekong Basin countries after COVID-19 crisis.







During the discussion, the committee aimed to raise trading cooperation, investment, and border trade activity with the countries that share the benefit with Thailand’s economy, comprising Cambodia, Laos PDR, Myanmar, and Vietnam.







This discussion concerned not only support for the Thai private sector, but also to develop the economy of the region.

In addition, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also sought to enhance economic diplomacy with the countries in the region through development cooperation, and private sector support.

In order to maintain and promote Thailand’s role in regional economic development, Thailand is aware of how important private sector activity is to the regional economy.











