Thai workers and business employees to get one-month financial aid

Thai cabinet approved one-month financial aid for workers and employers in six provinces under maximum and strict COVID-19 control.

The assistance targeted people affected by the government’s order to close construction sites and construction workers’ dormitories and ban dining-in at restaurants in Bangkok, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan and Samut Sakhon to contain COVID-19.







It also covered operators and workers of hotels, entertainment business, fitness clubs, beauty salons and the hairdressers’ shops. Workers covered by Section 33 of the Social Security Act will receive 2,000 baht each in addition to handouts worth 50% of their previous wages.

Operators who participate in the Social Security system will receive financial aid based on the number of their employees – 3,000 baht per employee but not more than 200 employees. Therefore, the aid is capped at 600,000 baht for each operator.

Operators without employees can register with “TungNgern” app within July to receive 3,000-baht handouts. The operators who have employees but did not participate in the Social Security scheme can register with the Social Security Office within July to be eligible for the financial aid. (TNA)



















