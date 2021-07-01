Water salute welcomes first groups of international tourists to Phuket

Right from the very first day of Phuket’s much anticipated tourism reopening on 1 July, 2021, under the Phuket Sandbox programme, major airlines will be linking the Thai island to cities like London, Frankfurt, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Singapore.







Flights over the first four days of the reopening, from 1-4 July, are scheduled as follows:

On Thursday, 1 July, four different carriers will be touching down at Phuket International Airport on direct flights throughout the day: Etihad Airways from Abu Dhabi; Qatar Airways from Doha; EL AL Israel Airlines from Tel Aviv; and Singapore Airlines from Singapore.

The next day, Friday, 2 July, will see the arrival of a direct Emirates service from Dubai.







On Saturday, 3 July, there will be three Thai Airways International (THAI) direct flights arriving from Copenhagen, Paris, and Frankfurt.

These three THAI flights will then continue onto Bangkok, as will another two THAI flights scheduled for Sunday, 4 July, direct to Phuket from London and Zurich.

Photos: Etihad Airways’ first flight to Phuket on 1 July, 2021.



































