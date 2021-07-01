Thai government MPs urged to work harder to earn the taxpayers’ money

MPs of the Move Forward Party blamed government MPs for the lack of a quorum at the House yesterday.

The MPs of the opposition party led by Viroj Lakana-adisorn said in a press conference that government MPs were absent while the House was considering important bills proposed by the government including a bill on hazardous substances.







The Move Forward MPs said they were disappointed with the absence of government MPs who showed their irresponsibility. Government MPs should not raise COVID-19 outbreaks as their excuse because people of all occupations were at risks amid the outbreaks, the opposition MPs said.

“MPs were already vaccinated. They should be responsible because they are representatives. They should do their duty at their best to be worth taxpayers’ money,” Mr Viroj said. (TNA)



















