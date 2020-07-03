Thai woman returned from Bahrain reported new case in state quarantine

Thailand reported one new Covid-19 infection in state quarantine as the country marks 39 consecutive days without local transmission.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Center for Covid-19 Situation Adminstration (CCSA) said the new case was a 24-year-old woman, who returned from Bahrain on June 28 and was quarantined in Chon Buri.

She tested positive to coronavirus and became the third case, travelling home from Bahrain.

The spokesman said the CCSA would give press briefings on the Covid-19 situation only twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays, starting from next week.

Globally, Thailand ranked 96th by the number of accumulated coronavirus cases. (TNA)











