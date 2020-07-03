‘Amazing Thailand SHA’ certification steps up information sharing and outreach

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports (MoTS), the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and the Office of National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) have joined together to build confidence in the country’s tourism industry by clearly communicating safety and hygiene measures in place for the return of visitors.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

The collaborative effort between the MoTS, TAT and NBTC expands the existing ‘Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration’ (SHA) project, a unique certification scheme aimed to prepare the Thai tourism industry for the recovery period post-COVID-19 pandemic and enhance confidence amongst international and domestic tourists.







H.E. Mr. Phiphat Ratchakitprakan, Minister of Tourism and Sports, said that the Amazing Thailand SHA project assists and encourages tourism companies to prepare and develop best practices in line with the new way of life during the on-going COVID-19 outbreak.

“Our objective is to improve businesses practices to be in line with so-called ‘New Normal’ way of life. In addition to the operators offering goods and services of high-quality standards, now is the time to introduce standard practices for safety and hygiene at tourist attractions and offices.

“The NBTC will publicize, communicate, and build awareness of safety and hygiene standards in the tourism industry, for Thai and foreign tourists to travel safely while using products and services around Thailand with confidence.”

According to Colonel Natee Sukonrat, Vice Chairman of the NBTC, the Commission is ready to cooperate with the Ministry of Tourism and Sports and TAT and is considering new platforms to get the word out following the COVID-19 epidemic.

“We are considering delivering short SMS messages via the Travel Sim Card through all mobile network service providers, so that tourists receive direct communication from the government .This way we can disseminate news, create awareness, and promote behavior for people and tourists to travel safely. Since the NBTC is an independent government organization, it has the power and can supervise both radio broadcasting and television to maximize benefits for the public,” Colonel Natee, said.

Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, said that 3,808 tourism industry businesses and attractions have been evaluated or were participating in the Amazing Thailand SHA project.







“Through the collaboration with the NBTC, TAT will focus on expanding the public relations of the Amazing Thailand SHA project with all mobile network operators to send short messages via the Travel Sim Card that is available at all of Thailand’s international airports. It will be sent directly to the public and tourists to create public awareness and confidence in safety and sanitation standards around Thailand.”

To begin with, the short texts will be sent in three languages, Thai, English and Chinese, with generic messages; such as, “Welcome to Thailand: SHA. Creating confidence while travelling in Thailand.” For more information about the SHA standards, please go to www.thailandsha.com. (tatnews.org)











