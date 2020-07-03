The continuing tale of ‘Heroes Without Capes’

On this past Thursday, July the 2nd, the UPMC held their sixth food drop, which started again with the Night Rider showing up with over 100 cases of iced down bottles of drinking water supplied by Geoff Boyle of Lanotec fame. It was all greatly appreciated by the masses of people huddled under the shade afforded by the stadium venue, although this is the last time that we are afforded this venue for the occasion. More on that later.

The day started with the local ‘band on a cart’, who were entertaining the crowds of people with their musical talents and speeches while the crowds of people patiently waited for their turn to gather their rice and various other dry and/or prepared foodstuffs.

This day started with a truck loaded with a couple of tubs of ice cream showing up right on time, and an orderly line formed up for a sweet treat. Young and old, they all enjoyed the very kind gesture as it was a nice prelude to what was in store.

All UPMC Club Member Representatives stood and gave speeches to the crowds of people, and the general consensus was that they knew that although we are still wading in dark waters, there seems to be a bit of a brighter light at the end of the tunnel. The locals are striving towards once again being able to firmly stand on their own two feet, get back to work, and regain some degree of self pride and a normal way of life.

Then, once again the smooth talking Ozzie Member from the Odin’s Warriors Club stepped up to the plate and kick-started the auction which ended up netting in excess of 10,000 baht. The funds raised will allow the UPMC to purchase another 120 X 5 kg bags of the life-saving sweet Jasmine Thai Rice, leaving the UPMC with a base which they will use to build on for the next food drop.

Speaking of which, the next food drop is going to be held on the 16th of July at a new location. With the Thai schools reopening and the current venue is needed for the children, we will be switching venues. Details are to follow after the UPMC find their new area.

The crowds at this give-away seemed to be somewhat smaller as Pattaya businesses are slowly getting back to work, and the proud Thai people are getting a chance to pull themselves up by their bootstraps and help to turn their lives around. It was great to see, but their needs are still apparent, and any help, as usual, is always greatly appreciated.







The music for the traditional Thai dance, the ‘Nam Wong’, was very professionally delivered by the ‘band on the cart’, which involved not only the Thais, the very young, the very old, and many of the MC Members as well. The announcement was made for all those people that were holding their coupons to line up and the handouts began. This time, the local Pattaya Police were in attendance along with the very competent medical staff from Sawang Boriboon, directing the socially distanced line-ups of people, individually temperature checking and doling out hand sanitizer to one and all.

As was mentioned earlier, the UPMC has scheduled their next giveaway on Thursday July 16th, and we urge all of you to come out to the new area to meet up with some old friends. You’ll surely make some new ones, check out the auction items, and please donate if you are able. This shut-down of our city, even though it is easing somewhat, still has its effects on everyone. Be they young or old, it concerns all of us.

To date over 23 ½ tons of rice have been given to the needy, as well as thousands of cases of Mama Noodles, barrels of fish sauce and cooking oil, countless cartons of milk for the children, hundreds of tins of sardines. Surprisingly on this occasion, a Good Samaritan showed up with over 200 kilos of fresh fish to give out, much to the delight of all those lucky enough to obtain a couple of fish to complement their rice, thus ensuring a great meal for their entire families, and quite likely their neighbours as well.





If you wish to help, just show up at the soon to be announced new location before 2:00 o’clock on Thursday, July the 17th, and please do remember that your contributions are saving lives!

All donations, either in the form of food stuffs or cash, are greatly appreciated and willingly accepted. Should you wish to donate a cash contribution, we can receive anything you can spare at the account details below, or Contact Richie Rhodes via his Face Book account. He’d love to hear from each and every one of you!

Bangkok Bank

Account Number: 981 – 0 – 10482 – 9

Account Name: Samran Mathis

Special thanks go out to the following individuals that contributed to the giveaway, in no particular order: Geoff Boyle who donated some fantastic exercise equipment, a pair of high quality motorcycle boots for the auction, the hundreds of bottles of drinking water and his amazing lubricant Lanotec, the local Pattaya Police Department, the medical staff from Sawang Boriboon who checked temperatures of all recipients as well as giving hand sanitizer to one and all, the MC from Mini Siam who helped with the orderly line-up of people, UPMC, and thanks again especially to Fabulous FM 103, Pattaya’s favourite radio station for their donation, and countless others who ether choose to remain anonymous, or have been mistakenly overlooked by this scribe.







We hope to see you all again in 2 weeks time, and please remember that these are tough times for all of us. Each and every baht donated to the cause goes right to the hearts, homes, and stomachs, of those less fortunate.

The light at the end of the tunnel is now finally getting a little brighter, but it is still our duty to the assist the locals by being that torch for them in this, their greatest time of need.











