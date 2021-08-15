Thai woman ordained to make merit for murdered Swiss tourist

Miss Kanjana Suthikul, a member of “Thai Bhikkhunis”, was ordained as a female monk, by the Venerable Dhammananda Bhikkhuni, the abbess of Songdhammakalayani Monastery, in Nakhon Pratom Province of Thailand on Friday, 14 August.

According to her press release, for Buddhists, the highest merit a person can make is to be ordained and offer the merit to the deceased.







Miss Kanjana says the Thai nation has a long binding relationship with Switzerland and this temple is one of few places in Thailand that is able to ordain women from around the world, who are seeking enlightenment to become a monk, including the Swiss. The temple has received endless support from Swiss believers.

After Swiss tourist, Mrs. Nicole Sauvain-Weisskopf, was murdered in Phuket province, Miss Kanjana said she wanted to express her sympathy and share the sorrow of the loss, by being ordained.



An ordination for the deceased in Thailand is believed to make merit for the death, the blessed soul will rest in peace fort eternity. Miss Kanja intends to stay in robes for 14 days.

Swiss Ambassador to Thailand, H.E. Helene Budliger Artieda, attended the ordination ceremony. (NNT)























