Massage, spa operators call for rent relief

Local massage and spa workers called on Chonburi’s governor to provide rent relief and financial compensation during the continued coronavirus lockdown.

Gov. Pakarathorn Thienchai received the letter from masseuses and masseurs from Pattaya and across the province Aug. 14.







The letter explained how massage and spa employees have been deprived of income for months, but still have expenses such as rent, utilities, and family bills. Rent, in particular, is a problem. They called on the province to provide rent relief.

With Chonburi in semi-lockdown and all non-essential businesses closed, massage workers, in fact, are in no worse a situation than nearly every else.

The governor received their request, but relief for just one industry when everyone is hurting is unlikely.



































