Phuket tourists may be allowed to travel after 7 days stay on the island

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is asking the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) to approve the ‘7+7’ model, allowing tourists to stay in Phuket for seven days before visiting other locations.

Secretary attached to the Prime Minister’s Office Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said the ‘7+7’ formula means tourists who complete their seven-day stay on the island can visit and spend another seven days in other tourist destinations taking part in the model.







According to the TAT plan, the model is expected to be implemented this month for Koh Samui, Koh Phang Ngan and Koh Tao in Surat Thani, Khao Lak, Kho Yao Yai and Koh Yao Noi in Phang Nga, Koh Phi Phi, Railay Beach and Koh Ngai in Krabi.



Mr. Thanakorn said the Phuket ‘sandbox’ has been a success, attracting almost 20,000 arrivals since its opening, with 371,826 room nights booked at hotels with Safety and Health Administration (SHA) Plus certificates until the end of September. Visitors from the US made up the largest number of foreign arrivals, followed by those from the UK, Israel, Germany and France. (NNT)























