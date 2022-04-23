Thai universities rank high in Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) list

Thai universities were ranked highly in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2022, with Mahidol University ranking among the top 50 universities in the performing arts discipline.

AnekLaothamatas, Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, stated that education and career consultant Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) has published the rankings for top universities worldwide based on disciplines. This year, many Thai universities were ranked highly on its list, with Mahidol University ranking 47th out of 50 in the performing arts discipline.



Chulalongkorn University was ranked highly in four disciplines: performing arts, engineering-petroleum, development studies, and social policy and administration. Meanwhile, King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang ranked high in the engineering-petroleum category while Kasetsart University was one of the top rankings in the agriculture & forestry category.







According to QS rankings, institutions such as Chulalongkorn University, Mahidol University, Chiang Mai University, and Thammasat University were ranked for more subjects this year than the previous year. This demonstrates that Thai universities have worked hard to improve their education programs, which leads to global recognition and higher rankings on the QS list. (NNT)

































