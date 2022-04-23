Move Forward mayoral candidate pledges more parking for Jomtien Beach

The Move Forward Party rallied on Jomtien Beach for people to support its progressive candidate for Pattaya mayor.

Kittisak “Bob” Ninwattanatochai invited Jomtien residents and business operators to his April 21 gathering to listen to their complaints and suggestions.



Vendors renting beach chairs and umbrellas worried that the almost-universally praised rebuild of Jomtien Beach will cost them money because the beach, rather than eroding, will be “too big” and people will choose to sit closer to the water.

Kittisak nor any mayoral candidate is about to criticize or reverse the much-needed rebuild, so he promised to consider measures to assist affected vendors if elected.







He also acknowledged their request for even more parking spaces on Jomtien Beach.

Kittisak suggested a “park and ride” project where shuttles could take tourists from a 10,000-car parking lot or garage away from the shoreline.































