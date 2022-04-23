Saudi Arabia allows 5,885 Thais to perform Hajj in 2022

The Division of Islamic Organization and Hajj Affairs Promotion has announced that more Thais will be allowed to participate in the Hajj ceremony in Saudi Arabia for the Hijiri year 1443.

The Saudi Arabian government said it will allow as many as 5,885 Thai pilgrims to participate in the religious ceremony this year in Mecca.



To prevent the spread of Covid-19, officials said participants must be under the age of 65, fully vaccinated, and present a negative polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test result prior to departure.

Prior to Saudi Arabia announcing the quota this year, the division accepted applications from October to December of last year through the website https://hajthailand.dopa.go.th. In total, 3,686 Thais have registered for the 2022 Hajj.







Registration for additional participants will begin on April 23 and conclude at the end of the month.

Hajj begins on July 7 and ends on July 12.(NNT)

































