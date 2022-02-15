Thai taekwondo coach ‘Choi’, Olympic gold medalist ‘Tennis’ become Korean cultural ambassadors

The Korean Cultural Center in Thailand appointed Thai national taekwondo coach Choi Young Seok and Thai Olympic gold medalist and taekwondo star Panipak “Tennis” Wongpattanakit honorary Korean cultural ambassadors.







The center attributed the appointment to their important roles in presenting Korean cultures and tourism. Also appointed likewise were Thanatchaphan Buranachiwawilai ak DJ Bookko and Miss Thailand Universe 2005 Chananporn Rosjan.

The appointment was announced when the Korean Cultural Center introduced the Hanbok in K-Series exhibition to show off traditional Korean clothing Hanbok as well as Korean cultural shows. The exhibition was scheduled from Feb 14 to April 29 at the center.



On the occasion coach Choi said he was glad to wear Hanbok again after a long while and after receiving the Thai nationality, he would like to help promote both Thai and Korean cultures.

In the exhibition venue, there was also a photography zone with settings from South Korean series, The King’s Affection and The Red Sleeve, which were popular among Thai viewers. (TNA)



























