Thai mobile operator ‘AIS’ to compensate customers affected by service disruption

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) ordered Advanced Info Service (AIS) to explain the one-hour-long disruption of its mobile phone and internet services on Valentine’s Day as the company will compensate customers for the incident.

The mobile phone and internet connection of AIS customers was out of service in some areas from 7.30am to 8.30am on Monday (Feb 14). The incident made the top Twitter hash tag in the country.







Trairat Wiriyasirikul, acting secretary-general of the NBTC, said the NBTC office convened AIS to clarify the issue and report its solutions today and compensation for affected customers.

AIS will offer free 10GB internet use and 200 minutes of free phone calls in a 24-hour period to affected mobile phone users and free internet use also for one day to affected home internet subscribers. (TNA)



























