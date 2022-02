The cabinet on Tuesday gave the green light to cutting excise tax on diesel by three baht per liter for three months from February to April.

The cabinet also approved a package of incentives including tax cuts and subsidies to promote the electric vehicle market in the country.

The package will help reduce the price of electric cars, covering cars, pick-up trucks and motorcycles by 70,000 baht to 150,000 baht each. (TNA)