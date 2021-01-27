Thai schools reopening on Feb 1 depends on local authority’s decision

The Office of the Basic Education Commission has confirmed that schools can reopen on Feb 1 but those in COVID-plagued provinces can remain closed, depending on the decisions of local authorities.







OBEC secretary-general Amporn Pinasa said OBEC would propose to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) that all schools reopen on Feb 1.

However, CCSA could extend the closure of some schools to suit local COVID-19 situations such as schools in Samut Sakhon province, he said.

School managements and local authorities should decide on the matter, based on public safety and the possible transmission of COVID-19 in their areas, Mr Amporn said.





OBEC recommended many forms of schooling including full reopening with strict disease control measures and alternation between in-class periods and online education.

The organization of final examinations could be flexible and school managements could decide if they would have final examinations or apply other methods to assess students’ learning, Mr Amporn said. (TNA)













