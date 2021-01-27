Bangkok police capture fugitive Taiwanese man for making ‘K-powdered Milk’ drug cocktail

A Taiwanese man known as “Lupin Taiwan” was arrested for allegedly producing the illicit drug cocktail known as “k-powdered milk”.

Chou Yi Shen was arrested at a luxury condominium in Asok area. Detectives learned that the man had escaped from Taiwan where a warrant had been issued for his arrest. He had used a fake name and many passports to flee to Thailand in 2012.







Police found in his room 2 kilograms of ketamine, 8kg of heroin, 2kg of crystal methamphetamine, 379 ecstasy pills, 11 grams of cocaine, 48 pieces of paper containing lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), about 200 sleeping pills, a device used to mix narcotics, a 9mm gun and 8 bullets.





The suspect confessed that he came to Thailand for illicit drug business and had his own k-powdered milk formula. He claimed that customers died because they abused his products.

Thai and Taiwanese police were looking for his accomplices. Police said the suspect sold drugs via social media and at tourist destinations and also smuggled them out of the country. (TNA)













