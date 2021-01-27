Golf quarantine in Thailand now available at six government-approved golf resorts

Bangkok – The Ministry of Public Health’s Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) for COVID-19 recently announced a list of government-approved golf resorts to allow foreign golfers with advance arrangements for golfing in Thailand an opportunity to undergo a golf quarantine as an alternative local state quarantine option.







Thailand approved golf quarantine for foreign golfers in December 2020, and this list of six approved golf resorts is the result of strict audits, which include inspecting the checklist and certifying the overall standard according to the criteria.

The six government-certified golf resorts for golf quarantine in Thailand include three in Kanchanaburi: Mida Golf Club, Evergreen Hills Golf Club and Blue Star Golf Course, and one each in Nakhon Nayok: Artitaya Golf & Resort; Phetchaburi: Sawang Resort and Golf Club, and Chiang Mai: Artitaya Chiang Mai Golf & Resort.





Mida Golf Club is located west of Kanchanaburi and is a regulation par-72 course laid out over 800 acres with multiple room types available. It has a driving range, practice areas, and swimming pool.

Evergreen Hills Golf Club, also in Kanchanaburi, has a 97-room resort, clubhouse, restaurant, driving range, tennis court, and swimming pool.

Blue Star Golf Course, also in Kanchanaburi, is a par 72, 7,000-yard course with a choice of accommodation and room types, clubhouse, driving range, and practice areas.







Artitaya Golf & Resort in Nakhon Nayok offers a challenging 18-hole layout supported by the resort, golf clubhouse and restaurant.

Sawang Resort and Golf Club in Phetchaburi is an 18-hole international quality course with hotel, restaurant, driving range, swimming pool, clubhouse, and pro shop.

Artitaya Chiang Mai Golf & Resort in Chiang Mai is an 18-hole course measuring 7,329 yards from the back tees. It has a restaurant and clubhouse.

Foreign golfers wishing to visit Thailand during this time will be allowed to spend their two-week quarantine period at any of the six certified golf resorts and move around in the resort environment and also play golf, rather than just having to isolate in their rooms.





However, golfers still need to have all of their advance arrangements in good order for arrival and entry, including a visa, which can include a Single-Entry Tourist Visa (TR) or a Special Tourist Visa (STV); medical and travel insurance; and a Certificate of Entry, to name but a few.

Thailand remains a golfer’s paradise even during the COVID-19 pandemic. With fewer players on the links, it is now easier to book tee times, and the pace of play is much faster than ever with less wear and tear over the last year as well.

Golf courses in Thailand also retain their great value for money, and some now offer special quarantine packages with discounted green fees and special amenities. (TAT)













