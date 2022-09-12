Thai Royal Family Sends Condolences on the Passing of Queen Elizabeth II

Their Majesties the King and Queen have sent a message of condolence to His Majesty King Charles III of Britain on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The message of condolence reads as follows:

“Queen Suthida and I as well as all members of our family are profoundly saddened by the announcement of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The people of Thailand join the people of the United Kingdom in mourning the great loss of the beloved monarch and in remembrance of Her Majesty’s glorious and enduring legacies as a constitutional monarch totally dedicated to her subjects.







We also remember with pride and warmth the two state visits Her Majesty made in 1972 and 1996. Our condolences, our hearts and prayers are with Your Majesty, all members of the royal family, and the people of the United Kingdom in this time of mourning and grief.”

Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother sent a separate message of condolence to His Majesty King Charles III on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The message of condolence is as follows:

“May I say how deeply saddened I am by the demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. I count myself fortunate to have met and observed Her Majesty at work on many an occasion, from the first state visit made by His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej, my late husband, in 1960 when I accompanied him to the United Kingdom, and then, on to the state visits made by Her Majesty to Thailand in 1972 and 1996. I could not but be greatly impressed by her statecraft and graciousness. Throughout, I was moved by her genuine care and concern for the plight of the underprivileged and the needy. Meeting Her Majesty, was always a truly enriching experience.







It is with a very heavy heart that I offer to Your Majesty, to all members of the royal family, my heartfelt sympathy and condolences for this great loss.” (NNT)

































