Thailand again ranks ‘very high’ on UN Human Development Index

The United Nations now ranks Thailand 66th out of 191 countries on its 2021/2022 Human Development Index (HDI), up six places from the previous index issued by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

HDI measures three human development criteria, specifically health, knowledge and standard of living.

Thailand received a score of 0.8 on the index, with an average life expectancy of 78.7 years, 15.9 years of expected education and per capita income of 619,000 baht (US$17,000).







To qualify for the ‘very high’ development group, a nation must receive a score of 0.8 or higher, which Thailand has managed three years in a row since 2019.

According to Deputy Government Spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul, the Human Development Report for 2021/2022 describes multiple uncertainties affecting human development worldwide. The last two years have been devastating for people around the world, as crises such as pandemic and armed conflicts compounded social and economic upheaval, drastic planetary shifts and massive polarization.







Among ASEAN members, Singapore received a score of 0.939, with Brunei Darussalam scoring 0.829 and Malaysia scoring 0.803, followed by Indonesia with 0.705, Vietnam with 0.703, the Philippines with 0.699, Laos with 0.607, Cambodia with 0.593 and Myanmar with 0.585. (NNT)

































