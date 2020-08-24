Thai Red Cross Society organizes voluntary activity to fight COVID-19

The Red Cross Youth Bureau, Thai Red Cross Society, led Red Cross youth volunteers in a voluntary activity to fight COVID-19, and to provide knowledge on how to prevent COVID-19 in the community, at Makok Klang Suan Temple community, Phaya Thai district, to help people affected by the COVID-19 epidemic.







More than 150 Red Cross youth volunteers joined together to encourage people to protect themselves correctly from COVID-19, organize education boards, distribute cloth masks to people in the community, tell people how to correctly wear a cloth mask, clean the activity ground and exercise equipment and improve the surrounding landscape.





The Red Cross youth volunteers said the activity made them glad to be a part of the project, as they had new experiences and made new friends. They also learned how to socialize, participate and plan work systematically from being a Red Cross youth volunteer.

Children sat and painted together while listening to the Red Cross youth volunteers telling them about how to cope with COVID-19. Many of them said they loved participating in fun activities and wanted them to organize activities in their community often. (NNT)











