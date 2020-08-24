Thailand economic rehabilitation to be done in parallel with disease control measures

Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha presided over the meeting of Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA). Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri disclosed gist of the meeting as follows:







The Prime Minister handed down the policy for CCSA to continue with strict implementation of disease control measures and plans, while taking into account economic issues, as a preparation for possible reoccurrence of virus spread.

Permanent Secretary to Ministry of Public Health Sukhum Kanchanapimai, M.D., updated on the global situation and Thailand’s progress in the development of vaccine, which the Prime Minister emphasized the importance of R&D collaboration with other countries. He also reiterated that special arrangements with other countries must be strictly undertaken according to the joint agreement, especially traveling in and out of the country via all channels, and airfare. Concerned agencies are ordered to negotiate with concerned countries to ensure that they truly understand and conform to Thailand’s monitoring and following-up process.

On the other hand, Center for Economic Situation Administration (CESA) has been mobilizing measures and plans to accommodate incoming investments. The Prime Minister emphasized that any economic revival plan should be developed in accordance with Thailand’s entering into the digital economy.





Internet network (e.g., Pracharat internet scheme), Big Data, data processing, etc., should be improved, updated, and optimized to ensure equal access to internet by all. The Prime Minister was confident that the economic situation would gradually be restored following the lockdown easing. However, economic rehabilitation must be done in parallel with healthcare and disease control measures.

The Prime Minister also called on all concerned sectors to create public understanding on the Government’s various measures and the importance of their cooperation with the Government in bid to drive the country forward in an efficient manner.











