Samut Songkhram, popular destination near Bangkok, ready to welcome tourists

Mr. Phisit Suasaming, President of Samut Songkhram Provincial Administrative Organization, said Samut Songkhram is not far from Bangkok and it is a popular tourist destination. Samut Songkhram is now ready to welcome tourists again, under the new normal. All tourist attractions still take measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.







Don Hoi Lot Market is where tourists buy fresh seafood to take home. Currently, there is a wide variety of fresh and processed seafood at affordable prices, according to the President of Samut Songkhram Provincial Administrative Organization.





At Phet Samut Worawihan Temple, tourists still gradually arrive to worship holy Buddha images, hoping for family prosperity. Tourists have to pass the anti-COVID-19 screening point and they are asked to maintain social distancing. A service point for washing hands is provided. There are also posters with a message urging everyone to wear a face mask. (NNT)











