Thai Public Health investigates into death of vaccinated senior monk in Bangkok

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said that the Public Health Ministry was investigating the death of the assistant abbot of Wat Samphanthawong, Bangkok, that happened a day after he had been vaccinated against COVID-19.







He said that it could be a coincidence because COVID-19 vaccines had passed many stages of safety verification by the Food and Drug Administration and the Department of Medical Sciences before inoculation.

“People should not panic about the matter and should be vaccinated. However, please wait for the result of the autopsy on the cause of the death. It will be announced. I guarantee that the Public Health Ministry never conceals any information,” Mr Anutin said.



Phrakhru Siri Panyamethee was found dead in his room at the Buddhist temple. He had been vaccinated against COVID-19 at 10am on March 31 and appeared normal afterwards.

The assistant abbot, 71, had suffered from diabetes and high cholesterol. His chronic diseases and old age made him one of at-risk people who deserved the vaccination. He received AstraZeneca vaccine because of his old age. Other vaccinated monks did not develop any undesirable symptom, Mr Anutin said. (TNA)













