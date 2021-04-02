Ongoing vaccination for July 1 Phuket reopening

The injection of the second lot of 50,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses in Phuket started on Thursday.

The vaccination with this lot was intended to be completed at five locations on the tourist island within 7-10 days, before the Songkran festival.







The gymnasium of the Saphan Hin sports center was one of the five locations. Crowds of people showed up there for the inoculation. The governor of Phuket, the director of Vachira Phuket Hospital and relevant officials witnessed the vaccination and gave moral support.

The gymnasium was prepared for the daily inoculation of about 3,000 people against COVID-19 while the total of daily vaccinated people at all the five locations was estimated to cover about 7,000 recipients.



Local officials believed the vaccination would reach about 460,000 local residents who form 70% of the total population of the island province before its reopening to welcome foreign tourists on July 1. (TNA)













