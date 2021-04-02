Increasing number of Thai people suffer from bipolar disorder

The Public Health Ministry has reported that tens of thousands of Thai people are believed to be suffering from bipolar disorder, a mental illness that could fuel suicidal tendencies.







In his remarks on World Bipolar Day, Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said more people must be educated about the disorder which could be affecting more people than originally thought.



He said unlike most illnesses, bipolar does not directly harm the body although it does inflict psychological scars which run deep and can be difficult to cure.













