Thai protestors demand equality on tax spending for COVID-19 aid and vaccines distribution

Protestors have gathered in front of the Ministry of Finance demanding their taxes be put to aiding those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and that vaccines for the virus be distributed with equality.







The protestors were led by Panupong Jadnok, also known as Mike Rayong. They were there to submit a letter to Minister of Finance Arkhom Termpittayapaisith, demanding that their taxes be dedicated to helping those affected by the new wave of COVID-19 infections. Bang Sue Police Station Director Pol Col Krisadang Jittripol led a force to call on the protestors to back away from the ministry gate due to concerns that congestion would pose a risk of COVID-19 infections. The group called for the gate to be opened.

They demanded that over 30 billion baht be struck from the Crown Property Bureau and that the military budget be reduced by over 200 billion baht be so that the funds could be devoted to propping up the COVID-19 impacted economy.







The demonstrators also called for 3,500 baht to be provided to all citizens over the age of 18 over the course of three months, proposing an overall budget of 525 billion baht and asking that distribution of COVID-19 vaccinations be done with equality and fairness. They also demanded that the cost of utilities and school payments be reduced for three months while voicing their support for online classes.

Director of Procurement for the Office of the Permanent Secretary of Finance, Chalermrat Imnukulkij received the letter on behalf of the Minister of Finance. The protestors said they would return if no progress is made in accordance with their demands. (NNT)













