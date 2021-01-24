Thai PM discusses alternative energy and health with Laotian counterpart

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that the Prime Minister has spoken with his Lao PDR counterpart about the COVID-19 situation, and ensuring the safety of citizens of both nations.







Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Don Poramudwinai, was commenting on Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha’s phone call with Laotian Prime Minister H.E. Thongloun Sisoulith, following the latter’s assumption of the role of Secretary-General of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party. The Thai PM underlined that Thailand and the Lao PDR have long maintained strong relations while congratulating his counterpart on his new role, acknowledging the post as being of particular importance in the country. The two later discussed Thailand’s acquisition of hydro and alternative energy from Lao PDR.





The foreign minister indicated the leaders discussed the COVID-19 situation, in particular Lao’s capable control of the pandemic and good preparations. They discussed public health systems throughout ASEAN and Thailand’s internationally recognized success. The Laotian premier commended Thailand for its ability to prepare and produce COVID-19 vaccinations, saying it would allow more countries to access the needed treatment. Thailand plans to distribute the vaccine to other nations once ready.

The two leaders agreed to care for one another’s citizens, to ensure their safety and compliance with regulations. (NNT)













