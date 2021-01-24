Thailand exports see 4.7% growth in December despite COVID-19 implications

The Minister of Commerce said he is satisfied with the export growth figure for December 2020, given the implications of the COVID-19 resurgence and receding border trade.







Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce Jurin Laksanawisit, disclosed that the value of Thailand’s exports was 20.08 million USD, in December 2020, which is a 4.71% increase.

He said this growth signals Thailand’s export sector passed through the worst period in the second half of 2020, improving from minus 23% in June, to minus 11% in July, and minus 7% in August.





The export figure for December 2020 was impacted by the worsening border trade situation due to the new wave of COVID-19, however the overall performance for 2020 was minus 6%, which is better than the expected figure between minus 7% and minus 10%.

The Minister of Commerce announced several campaigns to help the private sector and the general public this year, from an income guarantee campaign for farmers, discount product sales events, and a proactive goods export promotion. (NNT)









