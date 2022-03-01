Thai prosecutors seek extradition of suspected Phuket gunman arrested in Canada

A suspected gunman who killed an Indian man in the southern island province early last month was arrested in Canada and Thai prosecutors will seek his extradition.

Jumpol Phansamrit, director-general of the International Affairs Department at the Office of the Attorney-General, said Canadian police arrested Matthew Dupre. He was one of two suspects wanted under arrest warrants issued by the Phuket Court for the premeditated murder of Jimi Sandhu. The victim was found dead at a villa in Phuket on Feb 4.



Earlier police learned that the suspect left Thailand for Canada on Feb 6.

Public prosecutors asked Canada to arrest the suspect. He was apprehended on Feb 20 and was detained in Edmonton pending the extradition. Thai authorities concerned will send an official request for the extradition. (TNA)





































