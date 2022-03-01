First flight carrying 71 Saudi Arabian tourists from Riyadh arrives in Bangkok on Monday

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha expressed his deep gratitude towards the Saudi Arabian King for bestowing Korans on Thai people before the first flight from Riyadh arrived in Thailand yesterday.

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said Gen Prayut was extremely grateful for King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud’s donation of 50,060 Korans to Thai Muslims.



There was a ceremony to hand the Korans in Bangkok on Feb 26. Present were representatives of the Saudi Arabian embassy in Bangkok and the Ministry of Islamic Affairs of Saudi Arabia as well as representatives of Thai political, Islamic, academic and provincial organizations.

The government spokesman said the first flight of Saudi Arabian Airlines arrived from Riyadh at 6.05pm Monday (Feb 28) with 71 Saudi Arabian tourists.







“The direct flight service between Riyadh and Bangkok will definitely promote Thailand as a tourist destination and also a convenient gateway to other destinations. As well, it creates opportunities to expand the markets of potential tourists in Europe and the Middle East, for example,” Mr Thanakorn said. (TNA)



































