Thailand develops nasal spray to prevent COVID-19; expected to launch this year

The government and the private sector join forces to develop antibody nasal spray to prevent COVID-19 infection and expect to launch the new product within this year.

Five partners from the government and the private sector collaborate on the project. They are the Faculty of Medicine from Chulalongkorn University, Silpakorn University, the Health Systems Research Institute, the Government Pharmaceutical Organization and Hibiocy Co.



Their representatives signed a memorandum of cooperation to develop antibody nasal spray to prevent COVID-19 infection.

The spray already passed tests in animals and gave satisfactory results. Its trial with volunteers is expected to start in the first quarter of this year.







Results from the research and development will then be proposed to the Food and Drug Administration approximately in June for registration and the new product should debut for COVID-19 prevention in the third quarter of this year. (TNA)

































