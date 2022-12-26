Thai prisons and juvenile detention centers open for New Year family visits

Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin has announced that all prisons and juvenile detention centers nationwide will be open for visits by inmates’ families during the New Year’s holiday.

As a New Year’s gift to detainees and their relatives, the justice minister said all correctional facilities under the supervision of the Department of Corrections will be open for family visits between December 30, 2022, and January 2, 2023. Each visitor is required to strictly adhere to disease control procedures as required by the Ministry of Public Health.







From December 19 to January 8, the Department of Juvenile Observation and Protection has also arranged for parents and relatives who cannot travel to the juvenile detention centers to meet their loved ones remotely via video conferences, with the time for each session limited to 45 minutes.

Minister Somsak added that the visits are part of the government’s efforts to allow inmates to celebrate the New Year with loved ones while serving their sentences, thereby helping to alleviate their stress and loneliness. (NNT)























