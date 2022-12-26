Thai PM says private sector can organize New Year countdown events

By Pattaya Mail
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said that he did not have any particular instruction concerning New Year celebrations and he would let organizations make their own decisions.

The prime minister does not bar the private sector from organizing New Year events but advises organizers to do it with maximum precautions.

“But I would like them to use their best precautions,” he said.

The prime minister said that he advised well-wishers to send him their letters or New Year cards because he would not receive any in person this year. (TNA)





