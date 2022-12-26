3 more bodies of sunken HTMS Sukhothai navy ship found

Three more bodies of navy sailors from sunken HTMS Sukhothai were found on Sunday while 11 others remained missing.

Navy spokesman Adm Pokkrong Monthatpalin gave the update on the search for victims of the corvette which capsized in stormy seas in the Gulf of Thailand on Dec 18. He said it would take 3-4 days for the DNA-based identification of the three newly found bodies.







As of 5pm on Dec 25, 11 navy sailors of HTMS Sukhothai remained missing. The corvette sank off Prachuap Khiri Khan province on Dec 18 while it was carrying 105 sailors.

Of the personnel, 76 were saved and 18 were confirmed dead. Of the fatalities, seven were identified and 11 others were confirmed to be navy personnel but they had not been identified yet. (TNA)





























