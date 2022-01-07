Thai prime minister welcomes exemplary children and youths ahead of Children’s Day

Representatives of role model children and youths who have brought fame to the nation have been received by the prime minister at Government House and given a tour of the compound ahead of Children’s Day tomorrow (8 Jan).







Education Minister Treenuch Thienthong led the group of model children and youths to meet Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha at Government House in Dusit District of Bangkok. The encounter was filmed for a later broadcast on Children’s Day. The prime minister received the youngsters’ inputs on education, teaching, and learning. He also led them on a tour of meeting rooms, the Thai Khu Fa building, and other key locations inside the Government House compound.



Children’s Day activities are also ongoing at other venues. In Trat province, the Chanthaburi & Trat Border Defense Command has presented education and sports equipment and other gifts to students at Rajaprajanugroh 49 School in Bo Rai district. The youngsters at the boarding school were also treated to lunch by the military unit. The activities were meant to enrich the quality of education and life of children in the Thai-Cambodian border area.

In Thailand, Children’s Day is celebrated on the second Saturday of each year. (NNT)



























