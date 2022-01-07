Security guard arrested for raping condo dweller in Bangkok

Police arrested a security guard for raping a woman in her condominium on Phetkasem Road in Thon Buri area of Bangkok.

Montree Yaikrathok was arrested for the offence against a 36-year-old woman in her condominium at the building where he worked at 1am on Jan 4.







Before the arrest, he fled to the eastern province of Sa Kaeo. Police from Bangkok and local police of Sa Kaeo hunted for the man there after knowing that he visited his mother’s house and rode a motorcycle to a shelter in a local forest.

Police also used two paramotors to support the hunt. The man hid in Sa Luang area and when police approached him, he fired his gun at police.



His mother and relatives finally convinced him to surrender. He then turned himself in at his mother’s house.

Pol Maj Gen Pong-anan Klaiklueng, commander of the Metropolitan Police Division 9, said that the suspect confessed to the crime but did not want to re-enact it at the condominium. After finishing interrogation, police would ask the Thon Buri court to extend his detention and would oppose his temporary release. (TNA)



























