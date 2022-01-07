Thai Public Health tightens measures to cope with Omicron

The Ministry of Public Health asked the Centre for Covid-19 Situation to introduce tougher measures to curb the latest Covid-19 outbreak. The CCSA will consider various measures that may come into effect including banning alcohol consumption in restaurants.

Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul said the CCSA will be asked to ban alcohol consumption which is believed to be one of the risk factors in the spread of the virus. Meanwhile, areas with severe infections will be marked based on a color-coded system to identify provinces impacted by the outbreak.







The tougher measures will also require returnees and arrivals from foreign countries to undergo quarantine, the minister said.

Mr. Anutin expected that the number of deaths would be lower than previous outbreaks as the majority of people have already been vaccinated.



Permanent secretary for public health, Dr. Kiattiphum Wongrajit said by raising the warning level, it would encourage people to avoid being in risky areas and be more protective. He said Thailand is facing a fast outbreak. Many provinces have seen a significant rise in daily cases.

Director-general of the Department of Disease Control, Dr. Opas Karnkawinpong said based on the rise in infections reported in previous days, daily infections could surpass 10,000. He said members of the public should avoid non-essential trips and public transport.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, Mr. Sanan Angubolkul said he would disagree if the government uses lockdown measures again.







He said lockdown will cause huge damage to Thailand’s recovering economy as well as public confidence.

He stressed that several sectors have just seen a promising restart for their businesses. Any lockdown would halt the country’s progression.







Mr. Sanan said the government should instead focus on only provinces with high infections by increasing hospital beds and preparing an isolation system. He said most people have already been vaccinated and the country’s public health system can handle new patients.

He added the private sector is ready to adapt by allowing staff to work from home to curb the spread. (NNT)



























