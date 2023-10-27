Thai Prime Minister to visit Lao PDR, inaugurate joint train station

Thailand’s Prime Minister, Srettha Thavisin, is set to visit Lao People’s Democratic Republic (Lao PDR) on October 30, 2023. The visit comes at the invitation of the Lao PDR’s Prime Minister, Sonexay Siphandone. The trip aims to bolster bilateral ties and underscore the strategic partnership for growth and sustainable development between the two neighboring countries.







During his time in Lao PDR, the Thai Prime Minister will participate in several high-level meetings. He is scheduled to have a bilateral discussion with Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone. In addition to this, he will meet with Thongloun Sisoulith, who serves as both the President of the Lao PDR and the General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party. Another meeting is lined up with Xaysompone Phomvihane, the President of the National Assembly of the Lao PDR.







A highlight of the official visit is the inauguration of the Vientiane Train Station, also known as Khamsavath. Both Prime Ministers will preside over the opening ceremony. This new train station is a significant joint project between Thailand and the Lao PDR, facilitated through the Neighbouring Countries Economic Development Cooperation Agency (NEDA).







Overall, the upcoming visit aims to reinforce the long-standing relationship between Thailand and the Lao PDR. It is expected to focus on enhancing cooperation and setting a foundation for future growth and sustainable development. Through this visit, both countries are seeking to fortify their ties in various sectors, setting the stage for collaborative initiatives down the line. (NNT)













