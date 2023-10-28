Motorcyclist injured in collision with stray dog

PATTAYA, Thailand – A road accident involving a motorcyclist and a stray dog resulted in injuries for one person in Pattaya. The collision occurred just before reaching the South Pattaya Makro Shopping Center on Sukhumvit Road.

The incident involved a white Yamaha Wave 125 motorcycle with a red license plate, which had toppled and suffered substantial damage. Regrettably, the other party involved, a brown Thai dog, lost its life in the collision.







The injured individual, a Thai male aged approximately 40-50 years, was found lying unconscious on the road. He displayed shallow breathing and a significant head injury, resulting in profuse bleeding. The Pattaya rescue and medical team, administered first aid and rushed the injured person to a hospital for further medical attention.













