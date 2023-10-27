Thai government plans to reintroduce marriage equality legislation

A bill aimed at amending the Civil and Commercial Code, known as the Marriage Equality Act, is set for reintroduction in the government’s upcoming agenda.

The proposed legislation had initially passed preliminary stages under the previous administration but lapsed due to the 60-day submission deadline to Parliament and a subsequent change in government.







According to Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, the government plans to reintroduce the bill in next week’s Cabinet meeting. During a recent meeting, discussions included not only marriage equality but also gender recognition laws and the abolition of the sex trade.

Legal representatives from various public sectors and 36 social organizations urged the government to expedite the bill’s consideration within 90 days, aiming for enactment by Valentine’s Day.







Government Spokesperson Chai Watcharong clarified that the Marriage Equality Act is expected to be a priority in the Cabinet’s agenda on October 31st and will also be the first item discussed in the next legislative session starting early December.

In a broader context, the Prime Minister confirmed full governmental support for Thailand’s bid to host the Bangkok World Pride 2028 event and promote the Pride Parade. This initiative aims to stimulate the economy and reflect the country’s growing openness and acceptance. (NNT)













